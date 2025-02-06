Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori is considering the introduction of drug testing as a prerequisite for students seeking admission into higher institutions of learning in the state.

He suggested this during the launch of a state-wide campaign to combat drug abuse and the use of illicit substances in schools.

Drug abuse prevalence in Delta State among 15 to 64 years stands at 18 percent, that’s according to the Director General of the NDLEA.

The drug abuse campaign was flagged off at the Unity Hall of the Government House, where Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other stakeholders including the Commandant of NDLEA in Delta state emphasised on reversing the ugly trend of consumption of illicit drugs especially among young people.

The target is secondary school students

The theme of the campaign is “No Drugs, Healthy Living For A Greater Future” and organiser, the State Orientation and Communications Bureau intends to take the campaign to some selected secondary schools in Delta State.

For the students in attendance, the campaign is good initiative especially seeing so of their schoolmates ruined by the drug abuse

In the coming days personnel of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau alongside the NDLEA will begin sensitisation tour to appeal to students to shun drug abuse.