Delta State Government has inaugurated multiple projects in four rural communities, transforming the lives of residents.

The projects were constructed by the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise Project for the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), a joint initiative of the Federal Government, Niger Delta, and International Fund for Agricultural Development

The LIFE-ND project is focused on transforming the rural economy by empowering targeted women and youth in Delta State.

The Project is being implemented in ten communities in each of ten local government areas.

Ekraka-Kokori community in Ethiope East council area is one of the beneficiary.

At the inauguration, residents could not hold back their joy with the construction of 20-stall market with 10 lockup stores, solar-powered borehole.

The cutting of ribbons to launch the projects by Special Adviser to the Commissioner For Agriculture marked official opening of Okro market for the people.

The excitement in Emu-Obodeti was amplified by the addition of a tiny Oil Palm processing facility.

This new mini poultry facility and a solar borehole in Ekuma Community, Ika South Local Government Area are next for inauguration.

The Cassava Processing mill in Ndemili, Ndokwa West Local Government Area ends the series of inauguration by the LIFE-ND project.

The Delta LIFE-ND project has benefited 4,373 individuals and implemented over 40 infrastructural projects across Delta State.