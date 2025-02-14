The Defence Headquarters has established Operation Safe Corridor in the North-West region of Nigeria in its quest to rid the region of Banditry and kidnap for ransom

The aim is to rehabilitate and reintegrate repentant bandits who voluntarily lay down their arms and toe the path of peace

The call to grant amnesty to armed bandits and kidnappers, especially in some troubled states of the Northwest region, has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians.

The Defence Headquarters says it is willing to grant amnesty to terrorist who are willing to lay down arms genuinely through its newly established operation, code named ” Operation Safe Corridor”

The move, according to authorities, is to curb the insecurity bedevilling the region by providing a structured process for the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant terrorists who voluntarily surrender their arms

The FG also urged Zamfara state governments to establish a centre for the families of those willing to surrender

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state, who led the handing over of the facility to the military, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies in the fight against banditry

According to Governor Lawal, Zamfara state which is considered to be epic centre of banditry and kidnapping will not reconcile with armed bandits but, will collaborate with security agencies to bring their activities to an end.