Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has described the death of Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, as “the end of an era.”

Mr. Tajudeen said the Afenifere national leader would be remembered as an elder statesman and a foremost nationalist who fought for justice, unity, and equity among the religious and ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

Chief Adebanjo, aged 96, died on Friday at his Lekki residence in Lagos.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker noted the roles played by Chief Adebanjo and other progressives in the country in the fight for the return of democracy.

The Speaker also recalled how Chief Adebanjo, even as a nonagenarian, continued to contribute to public discourse on burning national issues, with the government and the people benefiting from his wealth of experience and wisdom.

The Speaker commiserated with the Adebanjo family and Afenifere while extending his condolences to the people and the government of Ogun State.

While praying for the repose of Chief Adebanjo’s soul, the Speaker prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of the patriarch.

Chief Adebanjo was one of the associates of the former Premier of the defunct Western Region, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who founded the Action Group and Afenifere.

He is survived by his 94-year old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, as well as children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.