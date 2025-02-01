The catastrophic Eaton and Palisades wildfires in Southern California, which burnt hundreds of acres and caused significant destruction, were totally controlled after 24 days, according to local media on Friday.

The flames, which started on January 7, were exacerbated by acute dryness and strong winds.

The Palisades Fire started near Pacific Palisades, east of Malibu, and spread quickly, while the Eaton Fire began in the Angeles National Forest foothills before spreading to Altadena.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, at least 29 people lost their lives in the blazes, with 17 deaths linked to the Eaton Fire and 12 to the Palisades Fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fires.

The Palisades Fire scorched 23,448 acres, destroying 6,837 structures and damaging over 1,000 more, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the media outlet reported.

The Eaton Fire consumed 14,021 acres, with nearly 4,000 acres affected in urban areas.

The flames destroyed 9,418 structures, including historic buildings in Altadena.

A storm earlier this week brought the first significant rainfall in months, helping firefighters contain the fires.