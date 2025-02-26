Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has slashed the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), or petrol, for the second time this month.



The price has been cut toN 825l, a N55 reduction from the previous price of N890, at the gantry (ex-depot).

This is coming after a N60 reduction on February 1.

The ex-depot price has thus decreased from N950 per litre in January to the current price of N825 per litre, representing a reduction of N125 per litre within 26 days.

This recent price reduction will also ensure that Nigerians pay between N860 and N865 per litre for petrol at the pump in Lagos.

