The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi says the service would deploy the use of modern technology to combat the activities of smugglers.

He acknowledged that the activities of smugglers threaten the economy.

The comptroller-General stated this in Ilorin during a familiarisation tour of the Kwara state command of the Nigerian Customs Service.

He stated that the nefarious activities of smugglers if left unchecked could undermine the economic prosperity of the country.

The Kwara state comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service, Faith Ojeifo on his part emphasised that tackling petroleum smuggling must be a collective efforts involving security agencies and the general public.