Cross River State’s health sector has entered a new era of digital excellence, ensuring easy and efficient storage and retrieval of medical records.

This achievement is marked by the distribution of 196 laptops and training of health personnel across the state’s three senatorial districts.

Patients have suffered delays and disappointment due to lost data, damaged documents, and even rodents destroying files, thereby causing huge frustration.

But now, those days are behind us. With the Governor’s IMPACT PROJECT, 196 laptops are given to health workers, and they’re being trained on how to use them. patients can now easily access their medical records.

The Commissioner of Health and the Director-General of CRSPHDA told health workers to seize the opportunity presented by the laptop distribution and training to enhance the healthcare sector and upgrade their skills.

The participants believe it will improve healthcare services, and make patients happier.