Cross River State has confirmed a Lassa Fever outbreak in Obubra Local Government Area after a 30-year-old farmer died from the disease.

The farmer, from Unincha community, passed away on February 17 at the Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

An investigation revealed that the farmer had been ill for several days before seeking medical attention.

He tested positive for Lassa Fever on February 16, but unfortunately, died the next day despite receiving treatment.

In response to the outbreak, the Cross River State government activated its Lassa Fever Emergency Operation Center on February 18. Rapid response teams were deployed to Unincha community to contain the spread of the disease.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Ayuk tasked the public to desist from self medication, report to a health facility in case of any symptoms detected.

He also advised residents of the state to maintain clean environment as well as store foods in rat-proof containers. This, he said is a major preventive measure against Lassa fever.