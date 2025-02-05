Governor of Cross River, Bassey Out has signed the Local Government Amendment Bill 2025 into law.

The bill will facilitate lots of positive changes to the third tier of government, Fastrack economic development and growth, encourage broader and greater participation as well as enhance effective and efficient service delivery at the local government level.

Key changes to the original law include an increase in the number of departments from seven to twelve (section 4(4)), and adjustments to the percentage of funds that Local Government Councils will send to key government agencies to improve efficiency (section 5(2)).

Some major sections of the Principal Law amended include; section 4(4)increment of departments from 7 to 12, section 5(2) readjustment of percentages of funds expected from the Local Government Councils to key MDAs to enhance effectiveness and efficiency, section 20(1) entrusting the responsibilities of humanitarian affairs, peace and conflict resolution, border and boundary issues as well as Sports to the Vice Chairmen of Councils and section 21 which specifies that all appointments into Executive Councils must reflect Federal Character.

Other sections amended are; 22(3) and (6) which strengthens the offices of the Secretary of Council and the Clerk of the Legislative Council with additional staff. Section 22(a) and 22(b) which provides for statutory appointments of not more than 50 persons as well as the appointment of Ward Relations Officers with the status of Special Assistants for each Council Ward.

Also amended are sections 33(3) stipulating the appointments approved for the Leaders (Including a Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary) and Deputy Leaders of Councils as well as sections 45(A, B and C) on the establishment of office of HOLGAs, criteria for appointments and cessation of office.