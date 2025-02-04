A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has removed His Royal Majesty, Muhammed Anaje as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Presiding Judge, Justice Salisu Umar, issued the ruling on Monday, directing Anaje to cease parading himself as the paramount traditional ruler of Ebiraland.

The case, numbered HCO/05C/2024, was brought before the court by Barnabas Ojiah and two others against the Governor of Kogi State and Anaje.

The petitioners challenged the legality of Anaje’s appointment, citing irregularities in the process that led to his emergence as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. Anaje was appointed to the position by former Governor Yahaya Bello in January 2024.