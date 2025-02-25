A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered that three workers of the Lagos State House of Assembly be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Security for an alleged assault on its officers.

Justice Daniel Osiagor directed the remand of Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle and Fatimoh Adetola after the counsel of the agency, Michael Bajela applied to the court for their arraignment but the judge said he wanted to go through the casefile first and fixed their arraignment till Wednesday, Feb 27.

The agency alleged that on February 17,2025, at the Lagos State House of Assembly the three defendants, along with others at large, obstructed without any reasonable cause,

the DSS team which was on an official duty.

They were also accused of cyberstalking amongst themselves by recording and sending false information on social media for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order amongst the people without any justification, thereby causing an embarrassment to the agency.

The offences allegedly committed contravene sections 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, as well as sections 27(1)(b), 24(1)(b), 24(c)(i), and 11 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended), 2024.