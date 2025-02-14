The high court in Lokoja, Kogi state, has ordered a stay of execution on the ruling dismissing Tijani Ahmed-Anaje as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Justice Umar Salisu of High Court VI issued the ruling on Thursday in response to a plea for a stay of execution on his previous verdict, which removed Anaje as Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Justice Salisu deposed the paramount ruler in his ruling on a case brought by Daudu Adeku-Ojiah, Hussain Yusuf, and Abdulrahaam Suberu, who were challenging the Ohinoyi’s appointment by the former governor, Yahaya Bello.

The State Attorney General, Muiz Abdullahi (SAN), and the Ohinoyi, who filed the application for a stay of execution, told the court that they had already filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Abdullahi (SAN) stood for gov. Ododo, 1st and 2nd Defendants/Applicants, while Z.E. Abbas Esq. stood for Ohinoyi, 3rd Defendant/Applicant.

“We prayed the court to grant an order for staying execution of the judgment of this honourable Court (Coram: Hon.Justice Salisu Umar, Court (6) delivered on Feb. 3, in Suit No. HCO/05C/2024, pending the determination of the appeal lodged to the Court of Appeal on Feb. 4.

“We also prayed for any such orders or other orders as the Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of the application,” he said.

Responding, Sani Abbas, who represented the Claimants/Respondents, strongly objected to the application made.

In his ruling, Justice Salisu granted the application and ordered that the status quo remains pending the determination of the appeal filed before the Court of Appeal.

The judge affirmed that the court had already stayed in the execution of the earlier judgment of February 3.

The judge quoted from page 22 of his judgment, “Since all the defendants have argued that there are still live issues pending before this Court and the Court of Appeal in relation to Suit No. HCO/12C/2006, it is therefore logical that all issues connected to these cases, the instant case inclusive should be preserved until the outcome of the case is determined either by this court or Court of Appeal with finality.”

It would be recalled that Justice Salisu had sacked the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Tijani Ahmed-Anaje on February 3 and asked him to stop parading himself as the Monarch.