The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has issued an order for the final forfeiture of $4.7 million, N830 million, and several properties linked to Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Justice Yellim Bogoro, who had earlier dismissed an application aimed at blocking the ruling, granted the final forfeiture application brought forward by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by counsel Bilkisu Buhari-Bala.

The forfeited funds, now officially handed over to the federal government, were held in accounts with First Bank, Titan Bank, and Zenith Bank. These accounts were managed by individuals and entities including Omoile Anita Joy, Deep Blue Energy Service Limited, Exactquote Bureau De Change Ltd, Lipam Investment Services Limited, Tatler Services Limited, Rosajul Global Resources Ltd, and TIL Communication Nigeria Ltd.