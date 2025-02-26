Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court, Lagos has granted bail of three million naira each to three staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who allegedly assaulted operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) At the assembly complex last week.

Justice Osiagor granted Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle and Fatimoh Adetola, bail after they were arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The three defendants and others still at large, were alleged to have conspired among themselves to assault officers of the State Security Service while they were performing their official duties, without any reasonable excuse.

They were also alleged to have on February 17, 2025, aided and abetted by obstructing the officers of State Security Service who came to avert chaos, upon an invitation by the House leadership.

The three defendants were further accused of cyberstalking amongst themselves by recording and sending false information online for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order amongst the people without any justification.

In particular, the DSS accused them of committing felony, by willful misdirection of electronic messages to social media for the purpose of embarrassing the State Security Service and its officials.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Michael Bajela, contravened sections 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, as well as sections 27(1)(b), 24(1)(b), 24(c)(i), and 11 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended), 2024. charges bordering on conspiracy.

Following their not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date.

But, the defendants’ lawyer, Frank Eke informed the court that he had filed their bail applications, which had been served on the prosecutor.

The lawyer described the prosecution of his client as “collateral damages”.

He pleaded with the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor didn’t object to the bail application.

In his ruling, Justice Osiagor admitted each of the defendants to N3 million with one surety each.

The judge ordered that the surety must be a Grade Level 12 and above.

Further hearing is fixed for June 24.