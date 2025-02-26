An Ikeja Special Offences Court has refused the application of a former Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, who was seeking for the presiding judge, Ramon Oshodi, to recuse himself from further hearing the case on the allegation of bias.

Mr Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge on allegedly receiving gratification and corrupt demands totaling $4.5bn and N2.8bn, being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge of alleged unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

On Monday, both lead defence Counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) and Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN) had made the application for recusal after the court allowed EFCC’s Lead Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) to ask the seventh prosecution witness, Adetola John, a question deemed by the defence to be leading.

The prosecution has concluded its evidence-in-chief and when the defence was called to cross examine the witness, both senior counsel refused and unanimously in an oral application, asked the judge to recuse himself on the allegation of bias.

But, Oyedepo, in his response on Monday, vehemently opposed the application saying there was no evidence of such allegation, and accused the defence of staging a delay tactic in the trial.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Oshodi held that Mr Emefiele’s application was unsubstantiated.

The court also granted the first defendant leave to appeal its earlier ruling in January, dismissing the former apex bank chief’s legal challenge against the charge.