A Magistrate Court sitting in the Sabo area of Yaba, Lagos State, on Tuesday, cleared singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and three others of any involvement in the controversial death of fellow musician, Aloba Ileri-Oluwa,, also known as Mohbad.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, who delivered the decision, based on the legal advice issued by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), also acquitted music promoter Samson Balogun Eletu, known as Sam Larry, as well as Owodunni Ibrahim, known as Primeboy, and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde

The court held in a ruling that based on the police investigation and other attached evidence, the four men had no hand in the death of Mohbad and so had no case to answer.

But, the DPP’s advice indicted the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe,

who treated Mohbad, along with one of Mohbad’s friends, Ayobami Sadiq.

Both persons will now be prosecuted before the Magistrate Court for reckless and negligent conduct in violation of Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Chapter C.17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The state government had charged all the defendants before the court on October 6 2024, over their alleged involvement in the death of Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos under controversial circumstances.