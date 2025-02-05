A Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has discharged and acquitted Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, of the charge of medical forgery leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe while delivering ruling on the no case submission filed by Mr Fani-Kayode’s Counsel, Wale Balogun (SAN), held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

Justice Abike-Fadipe said the prosecution failed to establish a link between the defendant and the offences charged to enable the court determine whether the prosecution has established a prima facie case against him.

She said that the prosecution failed to present the defendant’s associates who allegedly collected money from him or the lawyer who allegedly stated that the defendant had instructed his law firm to take the medical reports to the Federal High Court.

The judge said:

“I have carefully studied the evidences of the prosecution witnesses and I can not find where the defendant committed the offences being alleged.

“The prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case which would require the defendant to open his defense.

“As to the issue of costs, the defendant is at liberty to file an action report and do so in private.”

The judge consequently discharged and acquitted the defendant of the alleged offences.

EFCC had on Nov.11 2021 charged Mr Fani-Kayode on a 12-count charge of procuring and execution of documents by false pretences, use of false documents, fabrication of evidence and use of fabricated evidence. He denied all the charges.

The prosecution had called seven witnesses to testify against the former minister and closed its case.

This prompted the defendant to file a no case submission on Dec.7 2024, where he sought for the charges to be dropped against him.