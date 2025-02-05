Red Cross workers and health officials have started mass funerals in the eastern Congo following fierce fighting in an effort to relieve the strain on overburdened morgues.

Following the M23 rebels’ takeover of Goma, at least 773 people have been killed, while hundreds more have been injured and forced to flee.

Burial crews in Goma have been diligently lowering body bags into recently excavated graves throughout Monday as the death toll from the prolonged fighting between M23 rebels and the Congolese government continues to rise.

The operation coincides with the region’s mounting issues and is part of efforts to handle the growing situation.

Authorities are grappling with the rising number of casualties, with at least 773 confirmed dead and 2,800 wounded, according to the Congolese Health Ministry.

Nearly half a million people have been displaced, adding to the immense pressure on local infrastructure and resources.

The International Red Cross and World Health Organisation are coordinating relief efforts to ensure dignified burials, while also addressing the looming health risk posed by decomposing bodies.

With morgues in Goma at capacity and power outages disrupting refrigeration, the situation is becoming increasingly dire. Scarcity of burial land is further exacerbating the crisis.

Relief organisations continue to sound alarms about the true scale of casualties, as bodies are still being recovered from the ongoing violence.

The Congolese government, which accuses Rwanda of aiding the M23 rebels, has reaffirmed its demands for international sanctions on Rwanda in the face of these difficulties. These claims have been refuted by Rwanda, escalating regional tensions.

Humanitarian organizations are trying to reduce the risk of illness and make sure people impacted get the critical care they require as the situation develops.