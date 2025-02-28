The Katsina state government has inaugurated 34 local government emergency response committees to further build the resilience capacity on the effects of climate change.

One of the core responsibilities of the committees will be massive environmental campaigns on best practices to reduce the effects of global warming and other challenges.

Katsina State, like other States in Nigeria, has been facing a range of challenges associated with climate change.

Most current challenges are increased temperature and altered rainfall patterns leading to flooding, land degradation, and desertification.

Water Scarcity, Food Security Challenges, Biodiversity, Migration, and Conflict are also vivid indicators of changes brought about as a result of environmental crises.

This is why the Katsina State government is concerned about changing the narrative through grassroots mobilisation on food environmental practices through these committees.

National and state emergency management agencies are key players in this business and are more determined than ever to implement policies designed to mitigate disasters.

The committees are expected to serve as a link between the people the government and the environment for early detection of potential threats.