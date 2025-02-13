The Imo state commissioner of police has led the command’s tactical squad on a clearance operation in the Orsu local government area in an attempt to bring about long-lasting peace in the State.

Aboki Danjuma, the commissioner of police, also used the operation to promote peace and encourage the people of Orsu to return to their native communities.

The Commissioner of Police, while commending the joint security Taskforce in Orsu on their valiant efforts thus far, stated that the command is committed to restoring calm in the area.

While reinforcing his personnel’s commitment, he invited displaced Orsu locals to return to their homes, expressing confidence in increased patrol and proactive intelligence in the difficult area.

CP Aboki emphasised the progress made by personnel in the Orsu general region, particularly the recovery of several IEDs and other deadly weaponry from dislodged criminal elements.

He promised to maintain the progress made to ensure that those who fled their homes due to insecurity were properly reintegrated and that commercial operations resumed normally.