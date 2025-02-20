The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has arrived headquarters of the joint Taskforce North-west operation Fansan Yamma in Gusau the Capital City of Zamfara State.

The Army Chief was received by the theater Commander, Joint taskforce North-west operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Oluyinka Soyele.

Operation Fansan Yamma was established by the Defence Headquarters about 6 months ago to address the lingering security challenges bedevilling the North West region and parts of North Central zone.

Lieutenant General Oluyede is expected to visit frontline troops and other military formations in the State.

The visit is another move to boost the Morale of troops keeping peace Zamfara and neighboring States.

Troops of the joint taskforce North-west operation Fansan Yamma has in recent times recorded successes against armed bandits and their collaborators which has resulted in the relative peace enjoyed in the State.

He is accompanied by senior military officers from across military formations.

The Army is currently in a closed doors meeting with the Theater Commander Joint Taskforce North-west operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Oluyinka Soyele and other senior military officers.

He is expected to be briefed on the ongoing operations at different bandit hideouts across the North West Zone.