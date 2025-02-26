The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin, has pledged the support of State Legislatures for increased women representation in government.

This commitment was made during the Media Town Hall on Women’s Political Participation held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his goodwill message, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin emphasized the importance of women’s participation in politics, stating, “As we gather today, we’re reminded that despite their significant presence, women remain underrepresented in leadership positions in Nigeria.”

The Conference Chairman expressed support for legislative reforms that advance women’s political involvement and create an enabling environment for inclusive governance and gender parity in Nigeria.

He noted that the Conference of Speakers will support any initiative that promotes inclusivity for youth and women.

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin, who is also the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly reiterated the commitment of the Conference of Speakers to prioritizing gender equality and empowering women in politics.

“We’re committed to prioritizing gender equality and empowering women in politics, inspired by the progress made in other African countries and advanced nations worldwide.”

He commended the 10th Senate Retreat of the Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution for proposing two bills aimed at increasing women’s representation in government.

The first bill seeks to alter the Constitution to provide special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly, while the second bill proposes affirmative action for women in political party administration and ministerial positions.

“As State Legislatures, we are ready to support other stakeholders inorder to move closer to achieving gender parity and inclusive governance. We will work with the National Assembly to ensure that the constitutional gender quota is passed into law.”

The Chairman further noted that the stark reality is that women hold only a fraction of decision-making roles, a disparity that’s both alarming and unacceptable.

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin cited the 2023 elections where only one woman ran for President, 92 for Senatorial positions, and 286 for the House of Representatives.

According to him, at the end of the election, only 4 women secured Senate Seats and 16 won seats in the House of Representatives.

The Conference Chairman also highlighted the situation in Oyo State, where only two women won the 2023 elections into the State House of Assembly out of 32 members.

“While this represents an improvement from the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly, where only one female legislator was elected, it still underscores the pressing need to address the dismal narrative surrounding women’s participation and representation in politics.”