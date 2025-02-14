Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year to highlight love between two or more people.

But a few know the history and essence of the day and what it portends.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14.

It originated as a Christian feast day honouring a martyr named Valentine and through later folk traditions, it has also become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

At its core, Valentine’s Day is about showing appreciation and care for loved ones and friends.

It’s a day to strengthen relationships, celebrate successes and express gratitude.

TVC’s Theophilus Elamah spoke with some Celebrities who view Valentine’s Day as a special occasion to shower love on their partners.

Some see it as a chance to rekindle romance, while others appreciate the opportunity to express their feelings in creative ways.

Daniel Akpata, popularly called the Love Doctor on Max FM, gave us an insight into the true essence of the day.

He emphasised the importance of Valentine’s Day in fostering healthy relationships.

Valentine’s Day can have a positive impact on relationships, encouraging couples to reconnect, show appreciation, and strengthen their bond.

However, it’s essential to remember that the true essence of Valentine’s Day lies in the thought and effort, not the price tag or material gifts.