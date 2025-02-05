The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa has met with critical stake holders in the oil and gas sector.

The meeting according to the CDS is aimed at addressing the challenges affecting optimised oil production in Nigeria.

General Musa added that “Oil production is critical for socio- economic development to thrive in the country, while maintaining that recently, significant strides have been made towards ramping up our oil production as evident in the current output of over 1.8 million Barrels Per Day.

The achievements according to him is a testament to the unwavering commitment of all stakeholders.

He also called for more synergy to achieve the overall intent of meeting Mr President’s directives of a production output of over 2.2 million Barrel Per Day.

The CDS consequently implored stake holders to be honest and objective in outlining the challenges and to ensure that their strategies are inclusive, comprehensive and realistic.

It could be recalled that the Defence Headquarters convened the forum in recognition of the intricate dynamics at play and the importance of effective stakeholders engagement for the sustenance of oil and gas operations in the country.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Chiefs of operations from DHQ, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Head quarters Nigerian Air Force, representatives of Nigerian National petroleum Company Limited, Nigeria Liquidfied and Natural Gas, Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe Commander, and representatives of the oil producing States.