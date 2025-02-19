The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration process has been marred by multiple challenges, leaving candidates and parents frustrated and worried.



Despite the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) shifting the registration deadline from 31st Januaryto February 3 to implement essential adjustments, issues persist.

Candidates and parents have reported experiencing overcrowding, power outages, and exploitation by some registration center staff. Many have expressed their frustration and trouble in getting registered, with some sharing their ordeal with TVC NEWS.

All efforts to get comments from JAMB officials have been unsuccessful, adding to the anxiety as the registration deadline approaches.