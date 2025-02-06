Demonstrators have gathered in cities around the United States to protest the Trump administration’s early acts, which include the President’s immigration crackdown, a rollback of transgender rights, and a proposal to forcibly remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Protesters in Philadelphia and state capitals across California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and elsewhere waved signs condemning President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, the head of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society.

Several businesses from nurseries to grocery stores and salons closed for a day across the United States in a day of protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Demonstrations in several cities piled criticism on Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Also, China has accused the US of making “unfounded and false allegations” about its role in the Fentanyl trade to justify tariffs on Chinese products.

The complaint was lodged with the World Trade Organization (WTO) one day after US President Donald Trump raised border taxes on Chinese goods by 10%, a measure he said was intended to address an influx of illegal drugs.

Trump signed a series of executive orders in the first couple of weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change.

As Democrats begin to raise their voice in opposition to Trump’s agenda, protests have multiplied.