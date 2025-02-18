Police in Kwara State have dragged 29-Year-old , Abdulrahman Bello, for allegedly killing a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Hafsoh Lawal before a Magistrate Court in Ilorin.

Abdulrahman was charged alongside four of his accomplices with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and being in possession of human parts.

Those arrested by the police include: 41-year-old Ahmed Abulwasiu, 28-year-old Neo Life business person, Sulaiman Muhydeen, 29-year-old phone repairer, Jamiu Uthman and 31-year-old farmer, AbdulRahman Jamiu, from Elemere, Malete.

The police, in their First Information Report, said Abdulrahman and the four others belong to the same occult group and confessed to robbing and killing the lady for ritual purposes.