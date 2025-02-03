The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest against the recent 50% increase in telecom tariffs approved by the Federal Government.

The labour union had announced the demonstration last week, expressing concerns over the financial strain the tariff hike would impose on Nigerians.

However, following a meeting with government representatives at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday night, the NLC decided to put the protest on hold, pending further negotiations.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, NLC President Joe Ajaero revealed that the government had agreed to establish a broader committee to reassess the entire tariff structure.

According to Ajaero, the committee will include five representatives from both the government and labour and is expected to present its findings within two weeks.

He emphasized, “We made it clear that the NLC is the largest organisation in Africa, and any stakeholder consultation that excludes us cannot be considered valid.

“On this premise, they agreed to form a more inclusive committee to ensure a fair and comprehensive review of the tariff structure, aiming for a realistic and all-encompassing resolution.”