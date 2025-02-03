The former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, has pleaded not guilty to a 5 count charge of fraud filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mr Yusuf was arraigned before Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu of the FCT high court sitting in Kuje.

The former NHIS Executive Secretary is being accused of using his office to confer undue advantages to him between 2016 and 2017.

He also allegedly awarded contracts without following the due procurement process.

Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned till February 12th for hearing of bail application