School students in Brazil will no longer be able to use their phones in classrooms or hallways unless they get permission from a teacher, according to new legislation passed this week.

In January, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva passed a bill prohibiting smartphone access in schools, following a trend seen in the United States and Europe.

Phones are limited in classrooms and in the halls, but can still be used for educational purposes, with a teacher’s permission, or for students who need phones for accessibility and health.

Schools can set their own guidelines, such as whether students can keep phones in backpacks or store them in lockers or designated baskets.

According to a survey conducted last year by the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee, the majority of Brazil’s 26 states and nearly two-thirds of all schools in the country have already implemented some limitations on phone use.

However, because the laws differed between states and schools, authorities found it difficult to implement them.

Brazil’s Ministry of Education said in a statement Monday that the restriction aims to protect students’ mental and physical health while promoting more rational use of technology.