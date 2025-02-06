The decomposing body of Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly who was recently declared missing, has been found.

TVC News gathered that the body was found at the 2nd Niger Bridge by a combined security team.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka

He said operatives are currently at the scene.

It would be recalled that the lawmaker representing Onitsha I North constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly was abducted by gunmen on December 24, 2024.

He was reportedly kidnapped while returning home on Ugwunaobankpa Road in Inland Town, Onitsha.