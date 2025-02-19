The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended 13 members following the confusion generated on the removal from office of the State Chief Judge.

The 13 members were suspended for 3 Months.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly said the suspended members are guilty of dishonourable conduct as members of the State House of Assembly.

He also directed that the members should pay back money into the coffers of the State government earlier released for a foreign since they will no longer embark on the Trip.