The Benue State House of assembly has approved the removal of Chief Judge of Benue State, Honorable Justice Maurice Ikpambese, and directed the most senior Judge to be sworn in as acting Chief Judge pending investigation bordering on financial impropriety and Abuse of office.

Justice Maurice Ikpambese was sworn-in by the former Governor, Samuel Ortom as the new Acting Chief Judge of Benue State on the 2nd of March 2023 a charge on him to avoid landmines associated with election litigations.