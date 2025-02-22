The Benue State administration has introduced an animal repellent that is safe for both plants and animals in order to increase food output and crop yield.

Mr Moses Ogbaji, the commissioner for agriculture, says the measure has addressed the problem of fertilizer scarcity ahead of the planting season, and farmers can now rest certain that their lands would no longer be devastated by grazing animals.

Farmers that benefited from the free fertilizer and high yield input distribution in 2024 are doing well due to the rise in farm output.

Governor Alia, who spoke through his media aide, remarked about the assistance his administration provided to farmers last season.

The state and local agricultural offices are stocked with fertilizers at a 50% subsidy from the state government for those preparing ahead of the free delivery of fertilizers for the 2025 planning season.