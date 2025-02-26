Gunmen Suspected to be armed bandits have killed two toddlers and two others when they set ablaze the House of one Aliyu Usman in Hayin Bajumi village in Mada District of Gusau Local government area of Zamfara State.

Among those killed is a five-year-old Ishaq Aliyu and two-year-old Jafar Aliyu.

Unspecified number of persons Including the vice chairman of Bukkuyyum local government area, Bala Muhammad Majidadi were also abducted.

The incident occurred when the armed men stormed Shemori village, Mada District in Gusau Local government and Kairu village in Zugu district of Bukkuyyum local government area in the early hours of Tuesday.

A source told TVC NEW that six Women were kidnapped in Shemori village of Gusau local government while unspecified number of locals mostly women were abducted in Kairu village of Bukkuyyum local government.

Among the kidnapped victims is a Nursing mother and her one-year-old baby.

The kidnapped victims were said to have been taken to an unknown destination and their abductors are yet to reach out to their families.

The incident is coming barely a week after troops of the Nigerian Military raided scores of bandit hideouts in Northern Zamfara and freed some Hostages.

Efforts to get police reaction on the incident failed after waiting for the Zamfara police commissioner, Mohammed Dalijan who promised to get Back to TVC NEWS hours before filling this report.