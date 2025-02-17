The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has emphasised the government’s vision for a “viable and industrious aviation sector,” calling for continued collaboration among stakeholders.

This remark came during a symposium hosted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to mark its 25th anniversary.

As a signatory to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Convention since 1962, Nigeria was mandated to establish an autonomous Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure strict compliance with state-promulgated Air Navigation Regulations.

In line with this requirement, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was established in 1999 and tasked with transforming the country’s aviation sector to meet global safety and operational standards.

However, the journey has not been without turbulence.

The NCAA has had to navigate regulatory challenges, evolving international standards, and the impact of global events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the symposium to mark 25 years of NNCA’s existence, industry leaders, airline operators, and international organisations reflect on the progress made in safety and compliance.

A key priority for the Aviation minister is to build a vibrant and economically viable aviation industry, he commended the NCAA contribution to this goal.

The NCAA Director-General shared a range of initiatives, including the modernisation of Nigeria’s Air Traffic management systems and stricter oversight of airline operations.

Other partners shared their views on this silver jubilee with several concerns including cost of airline operations in Nigeria.

As Nigeria’s aviation sector continues to grow, stakeholders insists innovation and stricter compliance will be key to staying competitive on the global stage.