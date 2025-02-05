No fewer than Seventeen pupils of an Almajiri school died in a devastating fire that engulfed their school in Kaura Namoda Local government of Zamfara State.

TVC NEWS gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at about 2:00am and raged for nearly three hours before it was brought under control.

The fire spread rapidly through the school premises, trapping several of the young pupils in the hostels.

Meanwhile, several other pupils sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known as residents of the area are still in shock over the incident.