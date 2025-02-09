The Leadership of All Progressives Congress in the Osun West Senatorial District has cautioned some youths in the zone against objection to agitation of its leadership to Present the next Governorship candidate of the Party.

It’s a stakeholders meeting convened to ratify the resolution of leadership of the zone at its emergency meeting held a few days ago.

it was unanimously agreed that if former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola decides not to run, the APC candidate should come from Osun West Senatorial District.

Several groups within the party have also expressed their support for zoning the ticket to Osun West, emphasizing the need for fairness.

Elsewhere, some members of the party are urging their party leadership to prioritize competence over zoning in selecting the best candidate.

For now, a number of aspirants are said making consultations.