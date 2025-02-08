A petrol tanker disaster was averted on Friday along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, by men of the Anambra state fire service.

A 33,000-litre fully laden tanker conveying automated gas oil, otherwise known as diesel, fell around the Army Gate, Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State.

Firefighters reportedly arrived at the scene with a vehicle and sprayed the area with a chemical foam mix to prevent a fire outbreak.

It was said that the truck toppled when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and that the tanker then spilled some of its contents on the floor before the arrival of state firefighters.

The incident closed the Awka-bound lane and diverted vehicles to the Onitsha-bound lane, resulting in severe traffic on the axis.

State Fire Chief Chukwudi Chiketa stated that the event occurred around 7:00 a.m., and that firefighters had condoned and taken control of the scene.

He explained that the tanker was attempting to discharge its contents at the filling station opposite the army gate’s fence when it abruptly began rolling backwards.

fuel tanker accidents are becoming too common, With the recent tanker explosion along the UGWU-Onyeama stretch of the same Enugu Onitsha Expressway, which claimed 23 lives and left others in critical condition.