Men of the Amotekun Rangers Unit of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have apprehended 114 persons found in the forests without a clear destination.

The state Commander, Adetunji Adeleye said the arrest was based

on the directive that all individuals without legitimate business in the deep forests of the state should be evacuated and sent back.

According to him, over a hundred individuals transported in two trucks, were dispersed along the forest belt of the state, starting from the Ore-End axis, including Ofosu and beyond.

He said after profiling the intruders, it was discovered that only three of them have the knowledge of where they were being taken.

Mr Adeleye added that the invaders have been sent back to their respective locations across the country.