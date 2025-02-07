The Minister of Education Maruf Tunji Alausa has approved the appointment of Prof. Onyeka Aloysius Chijoke as the acting Vice Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Owerri.

The Appointment takes effects from 10th February 2025 and it will last for a period of six months .

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the Director, Press and Public Relations Folasade Boriowo.

As the acting Vice Chancellor, Chijoke is charged with the responsibility to facilitate the process for the emergence of a substantive Vice Chancellor before the expiration of his tenure.

But he is not eligible to apply for the position when advertised .

Prior to this , appointment Prof. Chijoke served as deputy Vice Chancellor at Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (KOMU) Ideato, IMO State , Nigeria .