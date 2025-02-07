The Nigerian Senate is set to investigate allegations made against Nigeria by the Head of State of Niger Republic regarding a purported Collusion with France to destabilise his Country.

The resolution is the outcome of a motion moved on the Floor of the upper legislature Chamber by the Bauchi South Senator, Umar Shehu at Thursday’s Plenary Session.

Senator Shehu Buba raised serious concerns on allegations made by the military Head of State in Niger Republic Brig. Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, accusing Nigeria of colluding with France to destabilise Niger through a new militia group known as Lakurawa .

The lawmaker is seeking the intervention of the Senate in recommending diplomatic and security measures to restore and strengthen the historical ties between Nigeria and Niger .

But the Senate decided to halt an open debate on the matter due to its sensitivity but directed its committees on National Security and Foreign Affairs to investigate and report its Findings.

As the Senate anticipates feedback from its Joint Committee, it resolved to debate the outcomes in an Executive Session.