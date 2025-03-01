The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday arraigned former Abia State Governor, Theodore Orji, Chinedum Orji, Dr. Philip Nto, Onwumene King Obioma and Romanus K. Madu before Justice Lilian Abai of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State on a sixteen-count charge of conspiracy, official corruption, stealing and diversion of public funds.

The offence contravenes Section 516 and 516(a) of the Criminal Code, Law of Abia State and punishable under the same Section of the same Act.

One of the count charges reads: That you Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji, ENGR. Chinedum Orji, Dr. Phillip Nto, Onwumene King Obioma and Romanus K. Madu, sometime between 2011 and 2015 in Umuahia, Abia State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court stole and converted a sum of N22,500,000,000.00 (Twenty-Two Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira Only) being the allocation to the Abia State Government as security votes and thereby committed an offence contrary to the provision of Section 390 (5) of the Criminal Code Law of Abia State.

Another count reads “That you, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji, ENGR. Chinedum Orji, Dr. Phillip Nto, Onwumene King Obioma and Romanus K. Madu, sometime between 2010 and 2011 in Umuahia, Abia State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court Conspired among yourselves to commit unlawful acts to wit, stealing and conversion of the sum of N12,000,000,000.00 (Twelve Billion Naira Only) being the funds due to Abia State from the Paris Club Refund and thereby committed an offence contrary to the provisions of Sections 516 and 516(a) of the Criminal Code Law of Abia State.

All the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges when they were read to them, following which prosecution counsel, Dr. Pinheiro SAN, prayed the court to fix a date for commencement of trial.

Counsel to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendant, Bode Olanipekun, SAN, Chika Osolu Ojukwu, SAN, K.I Odeh, Oke Amaechi, SAN and Isaac Anya informed the court of their respective applications for the bail of the defendants.

Counsel to 1st defendant, Bode Olanipekun prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable him to stand trial. All other defence counsels made the same pleas before the court.

Justice Obai in her ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000.00) each, one surety in like sum, surety must have a landed property in Umuahia and must show evidence of Certificate of Occupancy

Additionally, surety must depose an affidavit of means and deposit two recent passport photographs with the court.

Defendants must also deposit their international passports with the court registrar.

The judge adjourned the matter to June 18 and 19, 2025 for commencement of trial.