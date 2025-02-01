Former chairmen of local governments in Osun State, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, have accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of withholding and mismanaging local government allocations amounting to 183 billion Naira without delivering tangible projects.

For about seven months, the administration of all local governments in Osun State has been managed by Heads of Local Government Administration.

This arrangement followed the resignation of caretaker chairmen in the local governments, who stepped down to contest the forthcoming local government elections.

Amid this development, some former local government chairmen under the APC have accused the state governor of mismanaging 183 billion naira in council funds.

Providing a breakdown of the allocations to each local government, they alleged that there are no visible projects to justify the significant amount received.

The State Commissioner for Local government, Dosu Babatunde has dismissed the allegations, describing them as untrue.

He said projects are ongoing in all the local Governments in the State.