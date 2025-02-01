Protesters have taken to the streets of Manila to demand the impeachment of Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte.

Protesters in the capital waved signs asking for Duterte’s removal and chanted “Impeach!” “Impeach Sara right now!” .

According to police, approximately 4,000 people attended the event, and officials deployed 7,400 riot police.

A larger gathering was organised last month by a conservative faction that opposed the impeachment calls made in December.

Duterte is facing three impeachment accusations for alleged wrongdoing and misappropriation of millions of dollars in government funds while serving as education secretary during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

House of Representatives member Percival Cendana, who supports one of the impeachment allegations, urged his colleagues to act quickly.

He told reporters that every day of inaction “condones the impunity, abuse of power, and harassment that Duterte is doing to our country’s leaders”.

However, after the pro-Duterte march, which drew an estimated 1.5 million people, questions have been raised regarding Congress’ willingness to address the grievances before the November elections.

The House Secretary General had said the legislative body is waiting for a potential fourth complaint before referring them to the speaker.

The 46-year-old vice president, who is estranged from Marcos but remains his constitutional successor in case he is unable to perform his duties, has denied the allegations against her, calling them politically motivated.

Since her public split with Marcos Jr last year, she had threatened the president, the first lady and the speaker with assassination.

In October, she had told reporters that her relationship with Marcos had become so “toxic” that she sometimes imagines beheading him.

Duterte and Marcos campaigned on a platform of unity when they ran in tandem in the 2022 national elections.

Duterte is the daughter of Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who is known for his vulgar language and a controversial drug war that is being investigated by the International Criminal Court.

Marcos has advised Congress not to pursue Duterte’s impeachment, describing it as a “storm in a teacup” that would divert attention away from the legislature’s essential tasks.