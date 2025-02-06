The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to terminate the appointments of the Resident Electoral Commissioners of Abia, Adamawa and Sokoto states.

The affected RECs are Ikemefuna Uzochukwu, Hudu Ari, and Nura Ali respectively.

In a letter which was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, Tinubu urged the lawmakers to invoke section 157 of the 1999 constitution, as amended to remove the affected persons.

The president reminded the senate that the three RECs were earlier suspended in 2023 following allegations of infractions against the Electoral Act, including compromise of elections and abandonment of duty.

He told the lawmakers that security reports from the office of the National Security Adviser(NSA) and Department of State Services (DSS) indicted the three RECs and therefore called for their immediate sack.

The Senate resolved to invoke relevant sections of the constitution and subsequently approved the request for the sacking of the trio.