Akwa Ibom is set to host the first-ever Niger Delta Sports Festival this April.

This will bring together athletes, sports lovers, and key stakeholders from across the region.

This was officially announced during a visit to Governor Umo Eno by the NDDC’s top management, led by its Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

Governor Eno welcomed the move and expressed gratitude that Akwa Ibom was chosen as the first host of the annual event.

He assured the NDDC team that the state will set up a working committee to collaborate and ensure a successful festival.

Beyond the games, Governor Eno believes the event will boost the local economy and provide a platform to spotlight emerging sports talents in the region.

For the NDDC, the festival is more than just about sports. It’s about unity.

Dr. Ogbuku emphasised that while the Niger Delta is rich in diversity, it shares a common identity.

He believes that sports is a great way to bring people together.

With April fast approaching, the countdown is on for what promises to be an exciting and historic event in Uyo.

With 20 thrilling sporting events planned, the festival is set to be a game-changer for sports development in the region.