Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, is stepping in to resolve tensions between Sterling Petrochemical and Fertilizer Limited (SPFL) and its host communities in Eastern Obolo.

To make this happen, the Governor has inaugurated a tripartite committee bringing together the State Government, SPFL, and community representatives.

Their job is to determine the actual land size occupied by SPFL, secure a new location for displaced residents of Ikonta and Obianga, and ensure a smooth relocation process.

Governor Eno made it clear that this committee must find a peaceful solution that ensures harmony between SPFL and the communities. He has given them three months to deliver their report.

With this move, the state government is pushing for fairness, dialogue, and long-term peace in Eastern Obolo.