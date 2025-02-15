Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Mobilisation, Dr Stephen Omobamidele Agbi, has extended his support for education by providing free JAMB forms to students across the state.

This initiative is part of Dr Agbi’s efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Ondo State.

Dr Agbi, who is also the CEO of AS Wonders Homes and Properties, has pledged to sponsor the three best-performing beneficiaries of this exercise through any higher institution of their choice in Nigeria.

A native of Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Dr Agbi continues to demonstrate his commitment to humanitarian service through this and other impactful initiatives.